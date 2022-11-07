Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program.
A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his name in white writing with a green background.
Johnson founded the Hoops and Dreams program in 2002 to get at-risk youth involved in the annual basketball tournament and educate them about alternatives to violence, teen pregnancy prevention, drugs and alcohol and how to deal with conflict.
“It’s important that Patrick Johnson’s name and legacy are a part of the court where he touched so many people,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “As we remember Patrick, we remember his deeds and his message and we hope those are things that will be emulated for years to come. His contribution can never be matched, his wisdom will forever be missed, but his name will be part of these courts for as long as they exist.”
A mural, picnic tables and grills were recently added to Kemble Park to accommodate events like Hoops and Dreams. More renovations are planned for the spring of 2023.
Johnson passed away on Oct. 15 following a battle with cancer.