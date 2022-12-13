 Skip to main content
Kernan Elementary School's 'Food Pantry Closet' opens Wednesday

UFHC collecting food donations

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica's Kernan Elementary School's 'Food Pantry Closet' will officially open on Wednesday.

The food pantry is the school district's first student lead food pantry initiative, developed by kids in grades five and six.

The Student Council has turned their Thursday lunch break into a meeting session where they work to find a way to stop hunger and created the food pantry. They have created take-home weekend food packages for students within their school.

The program has already received multiple donations and become a model for other elementary schools in the Utica district.

