Kirkland Art Center hosting HOOTENANNY event on Jan. 27

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center will be hosting its 'HOOTENANNY' event on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Local band, The Boom Chickens will play and MC the night. Audience members can enjoy music, snacks, drinks and dancing while at the event which will host all locally sourced music.
If anyone attending plays an instrument themselves and has an interest in getting involved with local music sessions, representatives from the Mohawk Valley Bluegrass Association, Gina Marie Music Studio and local Irish group Craobh Dugan O’Looney, will be available at the event to share information and resources.
“We’re hoping that this becomes a fun annual party to brighten up the darkest part of the year. The KAC has a history of bringing amazing big-name acts to the area, but we also have a rich music scene right here in CNY. There’s something magical about being a part of new music that’s developing right here at home— and this night is about celebrating that homegrown CNY talent,” Boom Chicken fiddler, Nora Revenaugh said.
The event costs $15 for the general public and $13.50 for KAC members. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. and music will begin at 7 p.m.