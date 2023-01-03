Kobliski named general manager of Adirondack Railway Preservation Society

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society announced, Frank Kobliski, current president of the Board of Directors, has taken on a second role as their general manager.
“Our organization in the year ahead will experience significant growth in our operations and products. By year-end our rail operations will become the longest excursion passenger railroad operating east of the Mississippi, with regular service from Utica to Tupper Lake.
Kobliski’s extensive senior management experience in the transportation industry and his eight-year service record on the Board will support a smooth transition,” said Steven Potter, vice president of the Board of Directors.
Kobliski will take on this additional role through the end of the year. The Executive Committee will begin looking for a permanent replacement later in the year.
The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc is a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization that operates the Adirondack Railroad, Adirondack Scenic Railbike Adventure and Peachtree Railbikes.