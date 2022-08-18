Kris-Tech Wire hands out $40K in school supplies while collecting donations for Salvation Army

ROME, N.Y. – Kris-Tech Wire in Rome gave out more than $40,000 worth of school supplies Thursday in exchange for canned goods to donate to the local Salvation Army.
The Hungry for Education Can Drive was held at the Kris-Tech location on Otis Street.
"For us, most of us live here, work here, play here, so its so important for us to give back to the community. We all feel we're so blessed that we have this opportunity, so, why not share it with the community," said Wendy Calabrese, director of employee engagement at Kris-Tech.
The event was set up as a drive-thru, with families driving up and handing off a bag of canned goods before receiving a bookbag full of grade-specific school supplies.
Younger students received items like crayons, pencils, folders, loose-leaf paper, notebooks and markers. Students in 7th grade and up received notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, a calculator, composition books and headphones, among other items.
The drive started at 9 a.m. and continued until all supplies were distributed.