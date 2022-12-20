Last day to make submissions for Rome decorating contest

ROME, N.Y. -- A second decorating contest in Rome began on Dec. 1 in an effort to spread holiday spirit this season and the deadline is Wednesday.
The outside of homes will be judged on a zero to five scale. Categories include Most Festive, Most Creative, Classiest and Best Overall. There will also be a People's Choice Award, meaning the public can vote for their chosen winner online.
A map of participating homes will be available online starting Thursday. That same day, a link will be posted on the city's Facebook page for the People's Choice Award.
To enter the contest send an email with your address and a photo to Sarah Lokker, marketing and special events coordinator, by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Voting will take place between Dec. 22 and 27 with the winner announced on Dec. 30. The winner will be next year's judge and announced on social media. Anyone who wants to participate in the event must live in Rome.