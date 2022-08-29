LeAnn Rimes bringing 'Joy: The Holiday Tour' to Turning Stone this December

VERONA, N.Y. – LeAnn Rimes will perform at Turning Stone Resort Casino this December while on her “Joy: The Holiday Tour.”
The show, which is her only stop on the east coast, will take place on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for Turning Stone rewards members go on sale Wednesday and will be open to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m.
Before kicking off the tour, Rimes will release a 12-track studio album called ‘god’s work’ featuring artists like Ziggy Marley and Ben Harper.
To order tickets from the Turning Stone box office call 877-833-7469. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.