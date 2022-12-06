Learn how to maintain a fitness regimen at Oneida YMCA

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA will be offering a presentation, offering tips and strategies on how to maintain a fitness routine.
The wellness presentation, 'Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health Promoting Fitness Regimen' will take place on Dec. 14 from 6-7 p.m.
Speaker, Dr. Scott Petosa will be at the event to present strategies proven to help you incorporate a fitness routine into your life. He is the director of KAG Consulting which offers practical programs in life skills, educational skills and others through life coaching and consulting. He has also published research on self-managment strategies.
Dr. Petosa is currently the director of KidFitness at the Oneida YMCA and works with at-risk youth in Madison County.
The program is free and open to the public, registration is not required