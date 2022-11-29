Learn more about Mohawk Valley's winter traditions at Oneida County History Center Dec. 10

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County History Center will host an educational and interesting event, that will examine the history of Central New York's winter traditions and holiday celebrations, on Dec. 10.
William Sawyer, a park ranger with 30 years of experience, will be there to present songs and stories about American holiday traditions in the Mohawk Valley.
The event will detail the many cultures that had an effect on how society celebrates the holidays today. From burning yule logs to Winter Solstice festivals, you can learn all about it at the Oneida County History Center.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. at 1608 Genesee Street in Utica