Lengthy construction begins on West Street in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Part of West Street in Oneonta is closed until mid-September for an ongoing construction project to improve infrastructure in that area.
West Street will be closed from Chestnut Street to Center Street so crews can put in a new sewer system and water mains, as well as replace the street, sidewalk and curbs.
The construction will impact travel in that area as well as bus routes.
- The following stops will be closed or relocated:
- The stop on West Street in front of the Daily Star building will be closed.
- The stop in front of the Dollar General on Chestnut Street will be relocated to Church Street in front of Huntington Park, behind the First United Methodist Church.
The stop at the corner of Church and Center streets will also move to the opposite corner across Church Street.
The entrance to the SUNY Oneonta campus on West Street/Ravine Parkway will be open but traffic patterns may be different. Detour signs will be posted to direct vehicles on the new routes.