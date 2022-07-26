Leon Etienne wins small business award for persevering through pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. – Illusionist Leon Etienne has received an award from the Mohawk Valley New York Small Business Development Center for persevering throughout the pandemic and continuing to grow and connect with the community.
The SBDC chose Leon Etienne Magic Productions as the Phoenix Business of the Year.
In 2021, the SBDC supported more than 26,000 small businesses struggling during the pandemic. Etienne wasn’t able to perform for several months due to state restrictions, but with the help of the SBDC and COVID relief funding, his business survived and is thriving. This year, Etienne had a residency in Las Vegas and he is also hosting a summer magic camp for kids.
Etienne and seven other business owners were honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday.
The State University of New York and the SBDC chose the winners of this year’s Client Awards.