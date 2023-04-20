Liberty Bell Park in Utica to be revamped as part of Downtown Revitalization Initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – Liberty Bell Park in downtown Utica is getting upgraded as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
The upgrades include a mosaic globe, an etched compass, multiple chess tables, new benches, a new tree line and a signpost that represents Utica’s diverse cultures.
The changes will be supported by DRI funding and a state and municipal facilities grant.
“The improvements we’re making are going to have a strong impact on one of the most visible parts of the City of Utica,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “We want to make Utica into a memorable place that residents can be proud of. We’re celebrating our diversity, showcasing our culture and adding to the places to visit in a bustling downtown. I’m proud of the design, and I look forward to watching all of these investments come together for the betterment of our city.”
Along with the updated park design, a new mural will be painted through a partnership between the city and Munson. The sun mural that was on display for years had to be removed to fix the wall it was painted on, which was in disrepair.
Four mural renderings will be unveiled soon and the public will have a chance to vote on which will become the new park backdrop.
Last summer, city crews repaired the fountain at Liberty Bell Park for the first time in more than a decade.