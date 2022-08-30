Limited $5,000 grants available to women-owned businesses in Herkimer, Oneida counties

Local women-owned businesses in Oneida or Herkimer counties can now apply for one of five $5,000 grants to support their growth.
The grants are provided by The Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the Griffiss Institute.
To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51% women-owned and have been established for at least one year.
“Many of us work with area businesses or are business owners and we see the need for additional funding that will help support growing the businesses and helping them to be successful. This initiative which we call Women Investing in Women needed support beyond our group and so we reached out to the Griffiss Institute to see how we could work together to promote the grants,” said Ellen Rainey, secretary of the Board of Directors of the Women’s Fund.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
The five grants will be awarded in November.
