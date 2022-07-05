Limited discount offered on Tunnel to Towers registration

UTICA, N.Y. – There is still time to register for the Tunnel to Towers run in Utica next month, and through the end of the day Tuesday, you can get a $5 discount.
Tunnel to Towers is a 5K run and walk that raises money for injured veterans and “gold star” families.
The fee to register is $35, but a discount of $5 was offered July 1 - 5 in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.
The run will be held on Aug. 21. It's starts on Memorial Parkway and ends in Downtown Utica.
