Little boy makes big impact at Utica elementary school

UTICA, N.Y. – Two local parents have made it their mission to spread awareness about their son’s rare skin disease.

Graham Robertello has epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, which makes his skin blister easily. Even simple tasks like walking and holding utensils can be painful for the 3-year-old.

Graham’s mother, Amanda Robertello, is a teacher in the Utica City School District, and shared his story with students at Jones Elementary School on Thursday.

"Graham obviously has a rare disease, so not a lot of people know about it,” Amanda said. “This is one that you can visibly see. It's not an invisible disability. So it's so important that we get the message to kids that that's OK. We're all alike in a lot of ways, but we're also different, which is great."

There is currently no cure for EB, but the Robertellos are working to change that. They’re holding the second annual Grateful for Graham 5K Run and Walk on April 29 as a fundraiser for research.

