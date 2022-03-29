Little Falls School District partners with MVCC in STEAM curriculum

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) is incorporated into the Little Falls school district's Engineering by design program. Soon, students in grades K- 8 will be able to take what they’ve learned in class, and apply it at Mohawk Valley Community College “FABLab”.
Little Falls School District has offered the program for four years in Benton Hall Elementary School and Little Falls High School. Multiple colleges, including SUNY Polytechnic and Utica University, have partnered with the Little Falls school district to enrich student education.
Keith Levatino, Superintendent of Little Falls school district, said a new classroom in Benton Halls Academy funded by the Capitol Center Project has offered a space for students to learn how to be engineers. The renovation cost 29 million dollars but Levatino said the partnerships are free.
“We’re now providing all of our students with programs, opportunities, and support services that are not only helping them now in school but it’s providing them with support in all aspects of life”, Levatino said.
MVCC has developed innovative approaches to teaching coding to beginners, including programming mBots to navigate mazes and perform dance moves.
A representative of MVCC said, “mBots are an educational playmate for children learning to build and program, and an educational aid for teachers in STEAM.”
Tracy Young, a STEAM specialist, and teacher at Benton Hall Academy said over 500 students come to her classroom for a six-week program to learn how to become engineers. Students spend about 40 minutes in the classroom.
“Even some of our students that may struggle in the classroom with pencil and paper things, they can come in here. It’s all hands-on and engaging and they can become engineers,” said Young.
Levatino says the STEM field lacks diversity in women and people of color. The Engineering By Design program combats the problem and lets children as young as five know that there are opportunities for them in the field.
“If you look at the job and the workforce right now, that’s where the demand is. So we take great pride that Little Falls is preparing our students for all careers but also careers where there is a high need,” said Levatino.
MVCC will also offer free GenCyber cybersecurity summer camps for students interested in learning about cybersecurity. Beginner camp will run from July 11 - 15 followed by advance camo July 18 - 22.