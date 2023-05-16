Little Falls students holding food drive to benefit local veterans

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Seniors at Little Falls High School are collecting canned goods to help feed veterans in need.
The Memorial Food Drive will be held on Monday, May 22. Donors can drop food off from 3 - 6 p.m.
Students will also go to different neighborhoods and pick up canned goods if residents would prefer to just leave them outside their front door.
“This is really good community service and they're learning to give back to the community that has always supported them and backed them in their many endeavors from kindergarten through 12th grade,” said Lauren Baylor, class co-advisor.
The students are hoping to collect around 300 pounds of food for the local food pantry and the Feed Our Vets program.
The food drive is also being held in honor of local veterans Ssgt. Joseph ‘Stash’ Zatowcki, Clifton Avery, Walter Bobak, William Grogran, Thomas Ochar and Milan Mosny.
Businesses are also encouraged to make monetary or food donations. Anyone interested can reach out to Baylor at 315-823-1167 ext. 3004 or the other co-advisor, Lisa Watson, at ext. 2116.