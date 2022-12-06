Live music, beer and wine at Utica Zoo on Dec. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Dec. 17 at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' event, there will be a live performance by local musician, Amos Donnell and Kookie's Q will be serving wine and beer.
The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central New York will also be there on Dec. 10 and 17 to perform.
The zoo is decorated with holiday light displays every weekend from 5-7 p.m. through Dec. 18. Santa is also at the event with a letter-writing station along with a holiday train, which you can hop on and ride.
General admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children and $7 for seniors, military and college students with ID. Children under one are free and Utica Zoo members are free.