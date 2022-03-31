Local agencies to compete for First Responders Cup at Adirondack Bank Center

UTICA, N.Y. – Local first responders will compete in Utica this weekend to see who has the supreme soccer team.
Local fire and law enforcement agencies will vie for the First Responders Cup at the Adirondack Bank Center on April 2 starting at 1 p.m.
The Utica Police Department will defend its title against the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Syracuse Police Department, Utica Fire Department and New York State Police.
The community is welcome to come and support the teams in the tournament throughout the day. The championship game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m.
Utica City Football Club is hosting the event and will play their game against the Tacoma Stars that night at 7 p.m.