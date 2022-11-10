Local ambulance corps gives away coats at Upstate Family Health Center

UTICA, N.Y. – With winter around the corner, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps teamed up with Upstate Family Health Center to give away 100 coats in Utica Thursday morning.
Coats for men, women and children were available at the giveaway, which started at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street.
“These coats we have had in storage. They are very nice, expensive jackets, they are insulated, and they are rated for cold weather,” said Thomas Meyer, chief EMS at COCVAC. “We don't want to throw these coats away, but they are not suited for our duty anymore so we bring them here and hopefully they will keep some people warm and get a second life.”
There were no income requirements and coats were available on a first-come-first-served basis.