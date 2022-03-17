Local AmeriCorps team recognized for helping fill Utica Food Pantry

It's National AmeriCorps Week and local members were recognized Thursday for a service project that has helped fill the Utica Food Pantry.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon presented the group of 11 with a proclamation recognizing their hard work.
Russell Brooks, chairman of the pantry’s board, is grateful for the contributions.
“AmeriCorps has been a lifesaver to Utica Food Pantry because we have been stressed due to inflation and higher food costs. We are currently helping new families that have never been to our pantry prior, and without the support and community response we wouldn’t have the product available that is needed”, said Russell Brooks. “AmeriCorps steps up each time we have a need, whether that be working the front desk, stocking the shelves, or raising support to gain product for our pantry.”
Donations will still be accepted through Saturday, March 19, at the Compassion Coalition and Chanatry’s.