Local areas kick off their celebration of the red, white and blue

The Utica parade began just after 10 AM and the roads were quickly filled with patriotic attire. Many local organizations, sports groups, and firefighters joined in on the parade.
"It is great for everyone in the community to come out and be safe and enjoy this great day," said Utica resident Jennifer Logue. "Kids are having a great time and it is just so nice seeing the community back in action."
Springfield also started their festivities this morning as what looked to be thousands of people showed up to have a good time.
live music, flag raising, ice cream, and games were just some of what was in store for anyone who attended the parade.
Ernie Whiteman, the chairman of the Springfield committee says he is relieved that everybody can gather once again to celebrate such a fantastic event.
"It is just amazing the crowd we have this year," he said. "I think everybody was waiting to get back after Covid to have fun and we just have a tremendous crowd."