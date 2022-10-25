Local art institutions receive grant funding to support economic recovery from pandemic

Seven local art organizations were awarded grant funding through the New York State Council on the Arts to help support financial needs as art venues statewide continue to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than $31 million in Regrowth and Capacity Grants, as well as Statewide Community Regrants, will help more than 1,000 organizations with staffing needs, programming costs and the purchase of safety equipment.
"Throughout the pandemic, arts organizations had to furlough staff and cancel programs, resulting in a loss of audience outreach and community support. Still facing many challenges, these organizations will benefit from the recovery support provided by the Regrowth and Capacity grants to continue their innovation and development in the coming year. Along with our Partnership and Statewide Community Regrants, this level of responsive funding is unprecedented, and we are immensely grateful for the support of the Governor and the Legislature,” said Mara Manus, executive director of the Council.
More than $100,000 of the funding is going to institutions in Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties, including:
- Arts Guild of Old Forge: $10,000 for paying artists
- The Stanley Theatre: (Central NY Community Arts Council): $30,000 to support increased staff hours and paying artists
- Utica Children’s Museum: $10,000 for rehiring staff
- Cooperstown Chamber Music Festival: $30,000 for health and safety implementations
- Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute: $30,000 for increasing staff hours and program implementation
- Rome Art and Community Center: $10,000 for marketing and advertising
- Sculpture Space: $10,000 to rehire staff
The Council aims to preserve and advance art and culture in communities across New York State.