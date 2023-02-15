Local business doing random acts of kindness to promote heart health

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – The team at Mastrovito Hyundai is working on their heart health in a different way this American Heart Month – by going around the area doing random acts of kindness this week.
On Tuesday, they bought treats for the customers at Holland Farms in Yorkville.
"Being here today, it's the start of our random act of kindness week, so for four days, we're going out and creating random acts of kindness, because it's proven to promote heart health and happiness,” said Frank Mastrovito, owner of Mastrovito Hyundai.
The workers were at the bakery for about an hour and a half, picking up the tab for customers indulging in classic Holland Farms treats like jelly buns, half moons and cookies.
“It was very busy,” Mastrovito said. “There was a lot of smiles, so we know we made a lot of hearts happy and healthy today, for sure.”
Mastrovito is the chair of this year’s America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk and is planning to donate a portion of his February dealership sales to the American Heart Association.