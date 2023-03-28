Local businesses receive funding to support services through The Genesis Group grant program

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Local businesses received grant awards from The Genesis Group Tuesday through the organization’s Small Business Assistance Program.
Five businesses received $5,000 in grants through a contribution from First Source Federal Credit Union. Three other businesses received gift certificates for advertising and office supplies.
This is the second round of funding awarded through the program.
“I believe this is an important program that helps support area businesses and non-profit organizations,” said Ray Durso, president and CEO of The Genesis Group. “The funding and incentives being donated will support those businesses and applications that meet the program’s criteria. I believe that Genesis, along with its partners, is making a positive impact for businesses in our region.”
Here are the second-round winners:
First Source grants
- Herkimer County Humane Society: $1,800
- Daughter for Hire: $1,000
- Freedom Farm Market: $700
- Tours by Design: $500
- CNY Green Bucket Project: $500
- Universal Language Solutions: $500
Townsquare Media advertising gift certificates
- Tours by Design: $1,000
- CNY Green Bucket Project: $1,000
Hummel’s Office Plus gift certificate
- The Twisted Planner: $500
The Genesis Group will announce the third round of funding in a few months.