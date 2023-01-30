Local children receive donations from Sleep in Heavenly Peace

UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local children in need, received a special delivery today from Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the mayor's office, the police department and the fire department.
Beds were delivered thanks to the organization, to children at Cathedral Gardens Apartments on Whitesboro Street. Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded by Steve Sperbeck in 2021 to fill a need that he says, just wasn't being met.
"We're proud that we started this chapter and are able to give back because this really is a need that wasn't being addressed by other organizations. We didn't know how big the need was going to be until we got into this and now we know. We have community build days and our volunteer slots fill up in two hours," Sperbeck said.
The fire and police departments helped deliver these beds as a way to build a relationship with residents in the city. For more information about the organization, donate, volunteer or apply to receive a bed, click here.