 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local children receive donations from Sleep in Heavenly Peace

  • 0

Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed delivery

UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local children in need, received a special delivery today from Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the mayor's office, the police department and the fire department.

Beds were delivered thanks to the organization, to children at Cathedral Gardens Apartments on Whitesboro Street. Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded by Steve Sperbeck in 2021 to fill a need that he says, just wasn't being met.

"We're proud that we started this chapter and are able to give back because this really is a need that wasn't being addressed by other organizations. We didn't know how big the need was going to be until we got into this and now we know. We have community build days and our volunteer slots fill up in two hours," Sperbeck said.

The fire and police departments helped deliver these beds as a way to build a relationship with residents in the city. For more information about the organization, donate, volunteer or apply to receive a bed, click here

Recommended for you