Local church helps raise money for earthquake victims

UTICA, N.Y. -- During the aftermath of the tragic 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit the Syria-Turkey border on Monday, people around the country have come together in support of those affected.
In Utica, the Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church is currently accepting donations. To date more that $400,000 has been raised and thousands of pieces of clothing have been collected. The church wired an initial $250,000 to the Patriarchate to help with relief efforts providing food, clothing, counseling, shelter, hygiene kits, diapers, medicine and medical supplies to those in need.
There is an online donation portal where anyone who would like to contribute to relief efforts can do so, by clicking here. Online donations have reached more than $442,000.