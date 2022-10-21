Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20.
These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations.
Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the Rotary Club and a special committee determines the winners.
Here are the 2022 recipients:
- Jennifer Camello, Resource Center for Independent Living
- Joseph Sageer, Mohawk Valley Healthy System
- Diana Stefanovich, Mohawk Valley Community College
- Todd Stokes, 50 Forward Mohawk Valley
“The Rotary Club of Utica looks forward to the Pride of Workmanship awards annually. We are inspired by these area employees who are nominated by their managers or co-workers. They are recognized and honored for going above and beyond their normal work duties to make an impact at work and in our community,” said Tina Pavlot, president of the Rotary Club.
The winners were honored during a luncheon at the Fort Schuyler Club.