Local family helps give back to children in need this holiday season

ROME, N.Y. -- Christmas gifts will be handed out on Dec 17 at the Jervis Library in Rome to children and families in need, thanks to one generous local family.
Angeline Hildenbrandt along with her children, sister and mother run a Christmas site called 'I believe in Santa 315,' which is used to make the project happen.
This year they have many families in need. They are able to help over 350 kids thanks to donations from local businesses that helped raise money to purchase the gifts. 'Stuff the Bus' also helped along with local families who made donations.
While the kids are having fun with Santa the parents will be shopping for free. They are still in need of donations for little girls and kids 12-15 years old. If you would like to know more or donate, visit their Facebook Page.