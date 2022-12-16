 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Local family helps give back to children in need this holiday season

Christmas gifts

ROME, N.Y. -- Christmas gifts will be handed out on Dec 17 at the Jervis Library in Rome to children and families in need, thanks to one generous local family. 

Angeline Hildenbrandt along with her children, sister and mother run a Christmas site called 'I believe in Santa 315,' which is used to make the project happen.

This year they have many families in need. They are able to help over 350 kids thanks to donations from local businesses that helped raise money to purchase the gifts. 'Stuff the Bus' also helped along with local families who made donations. 

While the kids are having fun with Santa the parents will be shopping for free. They are still in need of donations for little girls and kids 12-15 years old. If you would like to know more or donate, visit their Facebook Page

