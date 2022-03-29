Local food pantries launch collaborative coalition to fight hunger

A recent study by Feeding America shows that one out of eight people in Oneida County struggles with hunger, so several local food pantries are coming together to coordinate their efforts.
Twenty-six food pantries have joined the Oneida County Food Coalition, and plan to work together to facilitate programs that address food insecurity.
“The purpose of the organization is to coordinate our services, expand the delivery of food distribution to those that may be food insecure or hungry in our community, and to also collaborate with other organizations...other community-based organizations and government officials to address the issues of food security in our community,” said Armand Mastraccio, co-chairman of the coalition.
The group will also collaborate to educate the public by spreading awareness while also expanding programs and services.