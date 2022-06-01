Local food pantry says generosity is keeping up with need, for now

According to Bloomberg, consumer prices for food rose 9.4% in April. A gallon of milk costs 25% more than it did at the start of the pandemic.
Despite the soaring costs of groceries and staple household items, some local food pantries tell us the generosity in the community is still keeping pace with the need.
Volunteers at Sauquoit Valley Friends and Neighbors tell us the food pantry is keeping its shelves stocked. Certain items are easier to come by than others, but what's not donated, the pantry is able to purchase through support from generous donors.
The pantry started from humble beginnings decades ago and from the smallest of voices.
"We started when a little girl from our parish, the Presbyterian Church in Sauquoit mentioned that one of her classmates didn't have things to start school with," said Phyllis Aldinger. "So we decided to find out some of the families that needed help."
Aldinger is one of the original volunteers from when the pantry first started and is the only one of the original volunteers still there.
Years later, thanks to generations of community support, the shelves are still stocked despite the rising price of goods.
"We just do it, because people are so generous with their money," Aldinger said. "People send us checks, and the local churches particularly, adopt families... the community adopts families."
There are some items the pantry purchase that can't be insulated from inflation.
"We have to buy laundry soap and toothpaste and diapers," Aldinger said.
For some, generosity comes full circle.
"In the beginning, we had a family," Aldinger said. "She was raising her family on her own and she remembered being helped...she got on her feet and she started adopting a whole family to give back."