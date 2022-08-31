Local girl wishes for overnight camping trip with wolves

HERKIMER, N.Y.-- A Dolgeville girl's wish to go camping with wolves will be granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. 12-year-old Serenity loves animals, especially wolves. Her wish was somewhat unique, she wanted to go camping with wolves.
So, in partnership with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Make-A-Wish will be sending Serenity to The Wolf Conservation Center in Westchester County to spend 4 nights camping with wolves.
The announcement was made this morning at Applebee's in Herkimer. According to Make-A-Wish Central New York Director of Corporate Philanthropy Kate Veley, wishes like Serenity's are what will hopefully help Make-A-Wish children get better.
"Every child's wish is unique, but that's what going to give them the hope and hopefully the healing that comes with it" Veley said.