 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local girl wishes for overnight camping trip with wolves

  • Updated
  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y.-- A Dolgeville girl's wish to go camping with wolves will be granted thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York. 12-year-old Serenity loves animals, especially wolves. Her wish was somewhat unique, she wanted to go camping with wolves.

So, in partnership with Excellus Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Make-A-Wish will be sending Serenity to The Wolf Conservation Center in Westchester County to spend 4 nights camping with wolves.

The announcement was made this morning at Applebee's in Herkimer. According to Make-A-Wish Central New York Director of Corporate Philanthropy Kate Veley, wishes like Serenity's are what will hopefully help Make-A-Wish children get better.

"Every child's wish is unique, but that's what going to give them the hope and hopefully the healing that comes with it" Veley said.

Recommended for you