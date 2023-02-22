Local kids continue to give back to community through Oneida County Children Care initiative

UTICA, N.Y. – More than 1,700 local kids volunteered their time for community service projects in 2022 through the Oneida County Children Care initiative.
The youth volunteers participated in several activities and outreach efforts, including helping the homeless, collecting food for the children of Ukraine, making Christmas cards for veterans and seniors, preparing care bags for cancer patients, cleaning yards for senior citizens, holding holiday youth drives and doing community gardening.
They also participated in local events like the Making Strides to End Breast Cancer Walk.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente recognized the kids at a ceremony Wednesday morning.
“The civic engagement, compassion and drive that is displayed by the youth of Oneida County never ceases to amaze me,” Picente said. “The lessons learned through programs like Oneida County Children Care show our young people the value of helping others and the benefit of community service. The opportunities our partner agencies give these volunteers helps lay the groundwork for our future.”
The initiative was launched in 2009 to encourage kids to give back to their communities by working with organizations like the Neighborhood Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension and ICAN.
“The Oneida County Children Care initiative promotes youth being involved, community-conscious citizens,” said Kevin Green, director of the Oneida County Youth Bureau. “We are continuing to see our youth take ownership and pride in making a difference within our community through volunteering. This initiative is a testimony to the work our youth-serving agencies do on a daily basis and to the youth of Oneida County, who really do care.”
Over the 12 years since its inception, more than 16,000 young people have participated in the initiative, committing nearly 50,000 combined hours to community service.