Local kids don costumes to collect candy at annual 'Trunk or Treat'

UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” event was held in Utica, Wednesday just a few days shy of Halloween.
Participants in their costumes, went trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, was a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
All the trunks were decorated with special Halloween themes by Triple A employees, who also got into the Halloween spirit and dressed up in costumes as well.
Candy wasn't the only treat kids enjoyed while there, a spooky workshop was set up to give them tips on how to stay safe on Halloween night.
The event took place at the Triple A location on Court Street, in Utica.