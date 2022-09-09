Local leaders gather in Utica to commemorate 9/11 on 21st anniversary

UTICA, N.Y. – A memorial ceremony was held in Utica Friday at the 9/11 monument on Memorial Parkway.
Local leaders gathered to remember those who were lost and lay a wreath at the monument.
A recurring theme during 9/11 ceremonies this year seems to be remembering the unity that followed the 9/11 attacks, and, making sure a new generation knows about and understands the loss, the sacrifices of first responders, and the value of standing together.
“We dropped the party lines. W dropped all of our anger against each other. It didn't make a difference. If nothing else, we have learned as a country to come together. Let's not wait for another tragedy of this magnitude to come together as a country,” said Palmieri.
Prayers were also said at the event led by the police and fire chaplain.