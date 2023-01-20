Local libraries help individuals keep track of their blood pressure

UTICA, N.Y -- The Utica Public Library and the Jervis Public Library in Rome joined the American Heart Association and Mohawk Valley Partnership in an effort to Combat Heart Disease and make it easier for individuals to keep track of their blood pressure.
The American Heart Association will provide each library with 10 blood pressure cuffs that individuals can borrow. Jervis Public Library will have two cuffs that will stay in the building permanently, so individuals can use one there if needed.
Nurses or community health navigators with the Mohawk Valley Partnership will be at the Utica Public Library on the third Monday of each month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will conduct screenings, offer education and provide referrals to individuals with high blood pressure. Library staff will also be trained in the use of the cuffs, but will not be able to give out any medical advice.
“The American Heart Association is proud to extend its blood pressure work to libraries. Blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer. In Oneida County, 32.7% of adults report having high blood pressure, and that number rises to 33.4% in the City of Utica. This is much higher than both the New York and national averages – 29.9 % and 32.6% respectively – and that puts too many people at risk. Since high blood pressure often has no symptoms, there are very likely many more people in the community with undiagnosed high blood pressure. Knowledge is power, and we’re glad the libraries have joined this initiative,” Cynthia Jones, M.D., president of the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association in the Mohawk Valley, and chief medical officer of Mosaic Health, said.
To help reduce blood pressure, the American Heart Association with support of local sponsors, launched the Mohawk Valley Blood Pressure Initiative back in March of 2022.