Local NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be holding its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month.
The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black history moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
The event will take place on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Those who can't make it to the event can join via Zoom which can be done by registering online.