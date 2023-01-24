 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet late this afternoon or early this evening, before
changing to all rain overnight. Downslope winds off the
Catskills may diminish snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas
of Otsego and Delaware Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida County History Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be holding its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month. 

The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black history moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well. 

The event will take place on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Those who can't make it to the event can join via Zoom which can be done by registering online.

