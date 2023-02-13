Local nonprofit plans to transform Fitness Farmacy in Little Falls into community center

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A nonprofit health and wellness organization called Colere has acquired the Fitness Farmacy in Little Falls and plans to turn the space into a community center.
Colere plans to create an accessible and inclusive place that will offer the community a range of classes, workshops and events that focus on physical fitness, nutrition and mental health.
Colere President Jimmy Foster says this will also give kids a place to go.
“Growing up here, I remember being out on my bike and not having much to do and roaming around in the community,” said Foster. “There wasn't a lot going on. We didn't have a community center, we had a small youth center, but really, I just want a place for people to go, kids to go, and connect with their friends to do things that are healthy and not getting in trouble.”
Foster says Colere also plans to add a ninja warrior course in the future.
The Fitness Farmacy is located at 299 Loomis St. in Little Falls.
Colere is an organization that strives to create programs and services in the Mohawk Valley that promote physical and mental health.