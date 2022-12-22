Local olive oil company, Sovena USA donates to local charities

ROME, N.Y. -- Local olive oil company and one of the largest in the world, Sovena USA, has been in the holiday spirit, recently donating 100 bottles and $10,000 to local charities.
Since Thanksgiving this year, the company located in Rome, donated their GEM Organic Canola Olive Oil to Feed Our Vets, Utica Rescue Mission and the House of the Good Shepherd.
“Giving back to the community that we live and work in is always at the forefront of what we do. Each year around the holiday season, we connect with local organizations who make incredible impacts on our community to do our part in supporting them” Director of Human Resources, David Winberg said.
Sovena serves more than 70 countries and strives to inspire people to eat healthier by using their Olive Oil.