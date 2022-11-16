 Skip to main content
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season

  Updated
  • 0

A local real estate company donated several turkeys to the Utica Rescue Mission on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event.

Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey along until it reaches the door.

“The agents of all four of our offices were here today, lined up – not the whole crew of 70 people, but a good sampling of people from Rome and Sherrill and the valley, and of course, our Utica office. And they all pitch in and we are in the same thing with the holiday season with food drives for the food bank, clothes and lots of stuff for the Thea Bowman House,” said Owner John Brown.

Turkey Toss 2023

Both the Utica and Rome Missions are still accepting Thanksgiving donations.

Turkey giveaways will be held in Utica on Nov. 17 at 1013 West St. and on Nov. 22 at 201 Rutger St.

The Rome Rescue Mission will hand out turkeys on Friday, Nov. 18, in the side yard of its building on East Dominick Street.

