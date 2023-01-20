Local schools asking for communities help searching for superintendents

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- The Sauquoit Valley and Oriskany Central School Districts’ Boards of Education are searching for their next superintendents and are asking for input from the community.
More specifically, to share their feedback using a tool called 'ThoughtExchange.' Individuals will be given an open-ended question, where they are asked to consider and assign stars to some of the ideas shared by others. Participants can rate as many thoughts as they like before moving on to “Discover,” where they can see where all the thoughts are ranking.
Your identity will not be seen by others making their ratings. The ratings will help inform the schools during their search process and help the way districts communicate in the future.
