Local Stewart's Shops raise over $700,000 for local charities

UTICA, N.Y. -- With three weeks left to collect, the Stewart's Holiday Match Program has reached $706,000.
All of the proceeds are donated to charities. Stewart's has been raising yearly donations for 36 years, raising a total of $34 million for local charities.
Donations always stay local and support nonprofits such as a little league team, food pantry or Boys and Girls Club.
Holiday Match Funds will be collected through Christmas Day of this year in all 353 shops. Local children's organizations can apply for funding here.