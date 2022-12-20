Local toddler gets special Christmas gift through Stuff the Bus

UTICA, N.Y. – A toddler received a special gift at Roser Communications in Utica Tuesday morning courtesy of a generous donation to Stuff the Bus this year.
Roser Communications started Stuff the Bus to make sure all local children have gifts to open for Christmas.
Some larger donations were put aside and Roser worked with a local nonprofit to make sure they found the right families to receive the gifts.
“So, what we thought we would do is, because we had only a few of them this year, we thought we would ask a particular nonprofit, this year we picked ICAN, to look at some families and kids that were exceptional in terms of their need or how this kind of a nice gift would affect them at Christmas," said Ken Roser, owner of Roser Communications.
The 2 1/2-year-old received an electric ride-on car and took it for a spin around the Roser office.
The other toys collected during the Stuff the Bus campaign were distributed to local agencies last week so they could give them to local families in need.