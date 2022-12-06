Local YMCA offering kids program on snow, vacation days from school

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley will be offering a December Vacation Fun Club program, for kids to take part in during school vacations and snow days.
The club will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for students in kindergarten through the age 12. No need to worry about them being bored, there will be activities such as arts and crafts, fitness, science, character development, outdoor playtime and more, for the children to take part in.
Daily rates for YMCA members are $50 for the first child and $45 for the second. The cost for non-members is $65 for the first child and $60 for the second. If you sign your child up for all seven of the December vacation days the cost is $250 for members and $350 for non-members.
A special activity will be held each day during the December Break:
- Dec. 23: Holiday Fun – let’s get together and celebrate
- Dec. 26: Music Monday – dress like a rock star, musical games, singing and more
- Dec. 27: Tie-Dye Tuesday – wear your tie-dye and create a new tie-dye t-shirt (bring a t-shirt)
- Dec. 28: Walk Like an Animal – cool animal facts, animal-themed games, and more
- Dec. 29: Throwdown Thursday – challenge your friends and staff to be the best, games and more
- Dec. 30: Famous Artist Day, Paint Me Crazy – painting and multi-media day
- Jan. 2: New Year’s Celebration – a relaxing day before returning to school, set goals for the new year
“The vacation fun club program offers inclusive, age-appropriate fitness, arts and sciences and character development activities in a safe and affordable environment. We continue to follow COVID safety precautions recommended by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and the New York State Department of Health,” YMCA Regional Childcare Director, Holly Panebianco said.
The program will be offered at the Rome YMCA, the Oneida YMCA or the Tree House YMCA Child Care Center in Whitesboro. Registration is now open until Dec. 16.
Go to the YMCA website to print and fill out a form which can then be brought to your selected YMCA's location.