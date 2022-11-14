Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27.
Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.
Those under the age of 16 need to be with an adult. Use of the YMCA's child care services will also be free during this period.
Anyone who wants to sign up to be a member can take advantage of the black Friday discounted rate of $25. The first 25 individuals who are currently members, and bring a new member to sign up, will receive a free t-shirt.
“Winter is coming and it’s the perfect time to bring your workouts and activities indoors. Our Thanksgiving special and Black Friday event gives individuals and families an opportunity to get acquainted with all the YMCA has to offer,” said Nikki Smith, Rome YMCA membership director.
“Swim lessons, a tai chi class for arthritis and a special winter workout program for members are just a few of the new things coming up at the 'Y.' We encourage you to come meet us, join a class or youth activity and ask for a tour,” Membership director at the Oneida branch, Rebecca Rahauiser said.
More information can be found on the YMCA's website.