Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area this
evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and
sleet late after midnight into Wednesday morning. Temperatures
will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The
higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher
elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



Local YMCAs offering free day passes for 5 days

  • Updated
  • 0
Oneida YMCA

UTICA, N.Y. -- The YMCAs in Rome and Oneida will be giving out free day passes from Nov. 23-27.

Anyone aged 16 or older with a photo ID will have access to swim, water exercise classes, fitness classes like spin and Zumba, and use of the weight rooms and workout equipment.

Those under the age of 16 need to be with an adult. Use of the YMCA's child care services will also be free during this period.

Anyone who wants to sign up to be a member can take advantage of the black Friday discounted rate of $25. The first 25 individuals who are currently members, and bring a new member to sign up, will receive a free t-shirt. 

“Winter is coming and it’s the perfect time to bring your workouts and activities indoors. Our Thanksgiving special and Black Friday event gives individuals and families an opportunity to get acquainted with all the YMCA has to offer,” said Nikki Smith, Rome YMCA membership director.

“Swim lessons, a tai chi class for arthritis and a special winter workout program for members are just a few of the new things coming up at the 'Y.' We encourage you to come meet us, join a class or youth activity and ask for a tour,” Membership director at the Oneida branch, Rebecca Rahauiser said. 

More information can be found on the YMCA's website

