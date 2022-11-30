Locally produced book detailing history of local farms presentation in Clinton Dec. 11

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Historical Society will host Town Historian, Richard Williams, on December 11 for a presentation of 'Farms and Barns of Kirkland, New York.'
Back in 2008, Williams led a committee that produced the book, which tells the stories of pioneers, farms and families that have worked fields in the area since the 1790s. The book also shows pictures and offers first-hand accounts of life on these farms.
Williams has been the town and village historian since 2000, has presented numerous programs, written columns for the Waterville Times and the Clinton Courier and is also the author, editor, and contributor to many written histories of the area.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase, in a limited edition reprint. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Society's Quarters, located at 1 Fountain Street in Clinton.