 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Locally produced book detailing history of local farms presentation in Clinton Dec. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Farms and Barns

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Clinton Historical Society will host Town Historian, Richard Williams, on December 11 for a presentation of 'Farms and Barns of  Kirkland, New York.'

Back in 2008, Williams led a committee that produced the book, which tells the stories of pioneers, farms and families that have worked fields in the area since the 1790s. The book also shows pictures and offers first-hand accounts of life on these farms. 

Williams has been the town and village historian since 2000, has presented numerous programs, written columns for the Waterville Times and the Clinton Courier and is also the author, editor, and contributor to many written histories of the area.  

Copies of the book will be available to purchase, in a limited edition reprint. The event begins at 2 p.m. at the Society's Quarters, located at 1 Fountain Street in Clinton.

Recommended for you