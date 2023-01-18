Longtime Oneida County legislator, Harry Hertline, dies at 90

Longtime Oneida County legislator, Harry Hertline, passed away on Jan. 15 at the age of 90.
Hertline represented the 22nd District in West Utica for 29 years.
He was born in New Jersey but later moved to the area and attended Utica Free Academy and Utica College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Hertline married his wife, Janet, in England in 1954 and the couple returned to the Utica area, where he worked for General Electric and was involved in many community organizations.
He was a member of Grace Church, American Legion Post 1376 and the Polish Community Club, among others.
Calling hours will be held at Dimbleby Funeral Home in Whitesboro on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at 7 p.m.
