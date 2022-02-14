Love is in the air and Restaurants are packed for Valentine's Day

UTICA, N.Y. - Locals headed out for a night in town despite Valentine's Day landing on a Monday. Restaurants were busy, some stopping reservation requests at 7:30 p.m.
Nina Leist, Restaurant Manager at Ventura's, said Valentine's Day is the busiest time of the year and their staff was ready for the holiday rush. Usually, Ventura's is closed on Monday but opened today so people could enjoy the holiday.
Leist said, "We have a good regular staff, we have a lot of people who come in and help when we need them, so we're very lucky to have them."
Donald Allison, Manager at Delmonico's, said the restaurant has been taking reservations since 9 a.m. and has received over 100 reservations.
Allison said, "We'll probably do over 900 dinners tonight."
Kathy and Matthew Mazur have been married for 44 years and have three kids. Although Valentine's day landed on a Monday, the Mazurs say time spent with the one you love is a priority.
Kathy said, "It's just nice to be able to just spend time with just the two of us, you make it a priority. Just like being back in the beginning."