LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military.
The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street.
LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000 to help build the memorial, including site preparations, construction and the addition of walkways.
“LS Power Grid New York is committed to supporting and improving the communities around our projects,” said Vice President Casey Carroll. “In that spirit, we are proud to honor our veterans and their working dogs by contributing to this memorial.”
Guardians of Freedom Memorial Inc. is a nonprofit that was created to raise funds for the Herkimer memorial site. The organization has collected more than $77,000 out of its $350,000 goal so far.
