Lt. Fontaine retiring from New Hartford Police Department after 22 years

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Lt. Ron Fontaine is retiring from the New Hartford Police Department after 22 years of serving the community.
Fontaine’s duties included overseeing the patrol and investigative divisions.
In a post on Facebook, the department commended Fontaine for his work over the years:
“Over the years Lieutenant Fontaine was involved in many major cases. His knowledge and experience were vital to the outcome of these investigations that lead to the prosecution of many felons. He was also the recipient of many commendations throughout his career. The most notable commendation was a Medal of Valor Award regarding the robbery of a jewelry store and subsequent homicide of Officer Joseph Corr.”